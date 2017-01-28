 Skip to Content
B.C. to lift foreign buyer’s tax to people with work permits
National science event coming to Terry Fox Secondary to celebrate Canada’s 150th
1 hour ago
Ever wanted to learn more about physics, astronomy, and other aspects of science? A one of its kind event is coming to Terry Fox Secondary, and it's free for all ages. Physics teacher Edward Csuka helped coordinate the Power...
B.C. to lift foreign buyer’s tax to people with work permits
31 minutes ago
Premier Christy Clark says B.C. is going to lift the foreign buyer’s tax to people with work permits. "The...
Jenny Kwan calls for emergency debate over Donald Trump’s ‘alarming actions’
3 hours ago
NDP MP Jenny Kwan wants an emergency debate in Parliament on what she calls the "alarming actions" taken...
Search for missing 20-year-old hiker continues in Nanaimo
4 hours ago
The search for a missing hiker is still on in Nanaimo - missing for almost 24 hours. Search and rescue...
Police nab dangerous driver after a wild ride in Surrey
7 hours ago
Some tense moments for Police in Surrey. An erratic driver fled from police Saturday night at 10:00pm. The...
Number of Canadian babies born with opioid withdrawal on the rise
15 hours ago
While B.C. battles the overdose crisis, the number of Canadian babies born with symptoms of addiction...
Judge grants motion preventing deportation of people detained at U.S. airports
20 hours ago
The American Civil Liberties Union says a U.S. district judge has granted a stay to block the deportation...
Tima Kurdi condemns Donald Trump over U.S. travel ban
21 hours ago
U.S. President Trump's ban to bar passport holders from the seven Muslim-majority countries is tearing...
UPDATE: U.S. President Trump’s immigration order will not affect dual citizen Canadians from affected countries
18 hours ago
An order signed on Friday by President Donald Trump included a 90-day travel ban to the U.S. by citizens...
Chevron to close five more gas stations in Vancouver
Jan 28, 2017
Chevron Canada has announced they will be selling five more stations in Vancouver. This move is not...
RCMP and IHIT investigating Richmond homicide
Jan 28, 2017
Richmond RCMP are investigating after a man died in hospital from injuries consistent with foul play. Officers...
CKNW Leadership Series: Karina LeBlanc motivates, inspires both on and off the field
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
CKNW Leadership Series: Spirituality in leadership
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
CKNW Leadership Series - The women leading a post-retirement revolution
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Apartment building sales "eye popping" in Vancouver's west end
Jan 23, 2017
As dreams of home ownership fade, the rental building market is heating up in Vancouver. One insider...
Vancouver ranked third most unaffordable housing market worldwide
Jan 23, 2017
It comes as no surprise, Vancouver has been ranked one of the least affordable housing markets in the...
Cadillac Fairview sell stake of real estate portfolio to Ontario's Pension Board & WSIB
Jan 22, 2017
Cadillac Fairview is selling some of its Vancouver real estate portfolio The Ontario Pension Board...
Alberta biomedical engineer with Canadian permanent resident card denied entry to U.S.
1 hour ago
Police Seek Assistance in Finding Missing 65 Year Old Man
15 hours ago
Dual Canadian Citizens not Affected by U.S. Travel Ban
20 hours ago
Man missing after vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Canmore
Edmonton man denied entry to flight to United States
47 minutes ago
Telephone town halls planned for budget input from Albertans
2 hours ago
ETS Driver attacked Friday afternoon
3 hours ago
Alberta sees New Year spike in flu outbreaks
Former Refugee Living In Winnipeg On Trump’s Travel Ban
3 hours ago
Car Crashes Through Restaurant For Second Time In Six Months
4 hours ago
Former Winnipeg Police Chief turns in to Author
12 hours ago
Winnipeggers urging dog owners to clean up
Petition calling on UK to disallow Trump to make a state visit reaches massive numbers
3 hours ago
German police find 6 teenagers dead in a garden house
5 hours ago
Toronto Police searching for man wanted in sexual assault investigation near Yonge and Steeles
8 hours ago
Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal at Australian Open to win men's title
Eddie Redmayne Will Voice The 'Fantastic Beasts' Audio Book
Jan 27, 2017
  The world fell back in love with the wizarding world when Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find...
Mood boosters: Top tips to lift your spirits in 15 minutes
Jan 27, 2017
The winter blues are real. And no one would blame you for wanting to hole up at home and eat your way...
Vin Diesel Has Pretty Much Confirmed A 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Groot Spinoff
Jan 27, 2017
  Let's be real for a minute, Groot was one of the best things about Guardians of the Galaxy.   ...
