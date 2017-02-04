 Skip to Content
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
Powered by SoCast
ON AIR NOW12:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Weekend Show
www.cknw.com

Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver
5 minutes ago
Metro Vancouver has had a bit of a break from the snow today, but a snowfall warning has just been issued by Environment Canada moving into the afternoon. A snowfall warning is also in place for the Fraser Valley with five to 10...
Read More
Vancouver Canucks lose again at home, to Minnesota Wild
13 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks dropped a 6-3 decision to the Minnesota Wild at home in Rogers Arena Saturday...
Read More
Lawyers band together, seek stories to battle Trump travel ban
18 hours ago
The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association announced that a group of volunteer Canadian lawyers...
Read More
Alex Fraser Bridge re-opened after lane closures due to snow
20 hours ago
Northbound lanes on the Alex Fraser bridge are now closed due to the snowy weather conditions and slushy...
Read More
Community voices concern over Vancouver's Chinatown development plan
21 hours ago
Members of the Chinatown Concern Group gathered in Vancouver today to bring their issues to the forefront...
Read More
Snowfall warning over for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley still hit with snow
15 hours ago
The weather was pretty messy in the morning, but by afternoon, the snowfall warning is over for Metro...
Read More
VIDEO: Family of missing Abbotsford woman Marie Stewart renew plea for information
Feb 04, 2017
The family of missing woman Marie Stuart met at the Abbotsford Police Department to make a video appeal...
Read More
Vancouver fintech's expansion plans in question due to travel ban
Feb 04, 2017
President Trump's executive order to bar entry to the U.S. for certain travelers is throwing a wrench...
Read More
Feeling lucky? BCLC Super Bowl pool carries $1-million prize
Feb 04, 2017
Super Bowl fans who are feeling a little lucky can take their shot at a million dollars this weekend...
Read More
Vancouver School District Superintendent pens letter to parents, staff
Feb 04, 2017
In a letter to parents and staff Scott Robinson, the Superintendent of the Vancouver School District,...
Read More
Castelgar boy allegedly forced to pee in can during field trip
Feb 04, 2017
A mother in Castlegar is fighting her son's school to take action after he was allegedly forced to urinate...
Read More

More News

CKNW News On Demand

News Tips

Vancouver Traffic

Current Traffic Incidents

Leadership Series

CKNW Leadership Series: Karina LeBlanc motivates, inspires both on and off the field
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
Read More
CKNW Leadership Series: Spirituality in leadership
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
Read More
CKNW Leadership Series - The women leading a post-retirement revolution
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Read More

Vancouver Housing

Apartment building sales "eye popping" in Vancouver's west end
Jan 23, 2017
As dreams of home ownership fade, the rental building market is heating up in Vancouver. One insider...
Read More
Vancouver ranked third most unaffordable housing market worldwide
Jan 23, 2017
It comes as no surprise, Vancouver has been ranked one of the least affordable housing markets in the...
Read More
Cadillac Fairview sell stake of real estate portfolio to Ontario's Pension Board & WSIB
Jan 22, 2017
Cadillac Fairview is selling some of its Vancouver real estate portfolio The Ontario Pension Board...
Read More

National News

Calgary

Snow route parking ban for Calgary in effect Monday
2 hours ago
Trump administration could mean bad news for Canadian resource sector
23 hours ago
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect for much of southern Alberta
Feb 04, 2017
Flames edge Devils in overtime 4-3
Feb 04, 2017

Edmonton

Heavy snowfall slams southwestern Alberta
50 minutes ago
Oilers outlast Habs in SO
1 hour ago
Assault at youth ranch has Mounties on the hunt
4 hours ago
Alberta Beach garage fire leaves one hospitalized
14 hours ago

Winnipeg

Cab Driver Injured In Elmwood Shooting: Unicity
3 hours ago
Investigation Into “A Dog’s Purpose” Finds No Animals Harmed In Making Of Film
10 hours ago
Winnipeggers Walk For Human Rights Following Trump Travel Ban And Quebec Shooting
23 hours ago
HSC Foundation Radiothon Surpasses Donation Record
Feb 04, 2017

Toronto

Shots fired at a passing vehicle in Etobicoke
43 minutes ago
Deadly avalanches in Afghanistan kill over 50 people in three days
3 hours ago
Special weather statement in effect for Toronto and GTA
6 hours ago
Trump Administration denied reinstatement of travel ban by U.S. Court of Appeals
8 hours ago

Entertainment News

Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage for surprise appearance in Toronto
Feb 03, 2017
WATCH: The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie surprised the audience at a Blue Rodeo concert when he...
Read More
Angelina Jolie pens op-ed amidst Donald Trump’s travel ban controversy
Feb 03, 2017
Angelina Jolie is the latest celebrity to voice outrage following the implementation of Donald Trump’s...
Read More
NFL Players Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Ahead of Super Bowl 51
Feb 03, 2017
  The big game is finally here, Super Bowl Sunday is THIS weekend!     And...
Read More

Trending

CKNW Media

CKNW Social