The Simi Sara Show: Why are Delta and Richmond fighting over a casino south of the Fraser?
2 hours ago
There's a war of words brewing between Delta and Richmond, and it concerns a possible new Casino. Back in November, the BC Lottery Corporation identified Delta as the possible home for a new gambling facility. But when it asked...
Snowfall causes commuter chaos across Metro Vancouver
5 hours ago
The snowfall is easing, much to the relief of many on the region's roads - but not before causing commuter...
UPDATE: Missing 91-year-old woman found safe
1 hour ago
Surrey RCMP have located a missing 91-year-old woman. She had gone missing on Thursday around 1:30...
Victim of fatal Stanley Park stabbing identified as 61-year-old man
4 hours ago
The victim of Vancouver's second homicide this year has been identified as 61-year-old Lubomir “Lubo”...
The Jon McComb Show: Meet the VSO's new maestro
4 hours ago
The Vancouver Symphony Opera has introduced the man who will lead it into its 100th Anniversary Season. After...
Business Report: What Could Hudson’s Bay see in Macy’s?
5 hours ago
It was reported first in this morning’s Wall Street Journal that Canadian-based Hudson’s Bay Co.,...
Burnaby Fire Department "exemption" from FOI laws a misunderstanding: City
6 hours ago
A "miscommunication" or possible error: that's what the City of Burnaby says happened when CKNW was...
Violent crime down in Surrey, but murders up from 2015
7 hours ago
Is it a sign Surrey is beginning to turn the tide in its fight against violent crime? For the first...
Man thought lost on Cypress Mountain found safe
4 hours ago
Investigators say a man thought to be lost on Cypress Mountain has been located safe - and was in fact,...
Michael Buble says doctors "optimistic" about son's cancer treatment
10 hours ago
There's renewed hope about the health of Michael Buble's son, who has been in treatment for liver cancer...
Accident claims a life in Abbotsford
13 hours ago
A 48-year-old man is dead after his Honda Civic crashed into a tree early Friday morning in Abbotsford. It...
CKNW Leadership Series: Karina LeBlanc motivates, inspires both on and off the field
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
CKNW Leadership Series: Spirituality in leadership
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
CKNW Leadership Series - The women leading a post-retirement revolution
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Vancouver Housing

Apartment building sales "eye popping" in Vancouver's west end
Jan 23, 2017
As dreams of home ownership fade, the rental building market is heating up in Vancouver. One insider...
Vancouver ranked third most unaffordable housing market worldwide
Jan 23, 2017
It comes as no surprise, Vancouver has been ranked one of the least affordable housing markets in the...
Cadillac Fairview sell stake of real estate portfolio to Ontario's Pension Board & WSIB
Jan 22, 2017
Cadillac Fairview is selling some of its Vancouver real estate portfolio The Ontario Pension Board...
Calgary

Province will take 'prudent approach' to bargaining: Notley
1 hour ago
Jeep crashes into home after going airborne in Olds
1 hour ago
Interfaith prayer service shows solidarity with Muslim community: Imam
1 hour ago
Killer of Okotoks teen Stephanie Spooner given longer passes from prison
2 hours ago

Edmonton

Does Edmonton need more public washrooms? The city wants to know
2 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers fans buy Predators jersey for young Nashville fan: ‘It was really unexpected’
3 hours ago
Edmonton man to spend 15 months behind bars for selling drug-infused baked goods
3 hours ago
Former Golden Bear making his mark with Hurricanes
3 hours ago

Winnipeg

HSC Foundation Radiothon Surpasses Donation Record
1 hour ago
Winnipeg Woman Says Sympathy Cards Filled With Money Stolen From Mother’s Funeral
3 hours ago
Mounties Looking For Missing Grunthal Girl
4 hours ago
Police: Man Attacked Two More People Before Tuesday Arrest
5 hours ago

Toronto

Multiple-alarm blaze erupts at Hamilton jail
37 minutes ago
Seattle judge puts the brakes on Trump’s travel ban
1 hour ago
WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Calgary after smoke issues for second time
3 hours ago
Province taking action after children's surgeries affected by Trump travel ban
4 hours ago

Entertainment News

Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage for surprise appearance in Toronto
5 hours ago
WATCH: The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie surprised the audience at a Blue Rodeo concert when he...
Angelina Jolie pens op-ed amidst Donald Trump’s travel ban controversy
6 hours ago
Angelina Jolie is the latest celebrity to voice outrage following the implementation of Donald Trump’s...
NFL Players Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Ahead of Super Bowl 51
6 hours ago
  The big game is finally here, Super Bowl Sunday is THIS weekend!     And...
