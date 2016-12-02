 Skip to Content
City of Vancouver rolls out False Creek Flats draft plan
44 minutes ago
The City of Vancouver has rolled out its draft plan for the development of the False Creek Flats. The City says it will transform the area into a livable mixed-use neighbourhood, that will see busineses locate there and bring in...
Canucks top Avalanche on the road
1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks notched a road-trip victory Wednesday night, defeating the Colorado Avalanche...
Some school districts concerned over smaller class size logistics
1 hour ago
School districts already struggling with more students than space say smaller class sizes, which will...
UPDATE: BC SPCA investigating after dog lost more than 30 pounds at Richmond kennel, president says they did what they could
3 hours ago
The BC SPCA is investigating a case where a dog allegedly lost more than 30 pounds over three weeks...
Transport minister says work underway to beef up coastal spill response
5 hours ago
The federal Minister of Transportation says research from the Oceans Protection Plan could find the...
Parents of B.C. girl at centre of Amber Alert abduction share their story
6 hours ago
We are learning more about a child abduction that began in New Westminster and ended in Bellingham with...
Inquest into Brandon Jansen's treatment centre overdose death makes 21 recommendations
5 hours ago
A coroner's inquest into the overdose death of 20-year-old Brandon Jansen has made 21 recommendations. The...
B.C. settlement groups prepare for possible "Trump bump" in immigrants and refugees
8 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump today unveiled a suite of new measures aimed at tightening America's borders,...
Misconduct investigation of Victoria police chief granted more time
8 hours ago
An investigation into Victoria's suspended police chief has been granted an extra month to finish its...
City of Vancouver approves $2.2 million to fight overdose crisis
10 hours ago
Vancouver City Council has approved the first round of new funding aimed at fighting the opioid overdose...
Amanda Todd's mother speaks out after day one of alleged tormentor's Dutch trial
5 hours ago
The mother of a Port Coquitlam teen who took her own life after she was cyberbullied in 2012 is speaking...
Leadership Series

CKNW Leadership Series: Karina LeBlanc motivates, inspires both on and off the field
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
CKNW Leadership Series: Spirituality in leadership
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
CKNW Leadership Series - The women leading a post-retirement revolution
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Vancouver Housing

Apartment building sales "eye popping" in Vancouver's west end
Jan 23, 2017
As dreams of home ownership fade, the rental building market is heating up in Vancouver. One insider...
Vancouver ranked third most unaffordable housing market worldwide
Jan 23, 2017
It comes as no surprise, Vancouver has been ranked one of the least affordable housing markets in the...
Cadillac Fairview sell stake of real estate portfolio to Ontario's Pension Board & WSIB
Jan 22, 2017
Cadillac Fairview is selling some of its Vancouver real estate portfolio The Ontario Pension Board...
National News

Calgary

Calgary Zoo cancels Illuminasia because of struggling economy
11 hours ago
AHS decision causes Edmonton woman to worry about her independence
13 hours ago
Calgary martial arts instructor convicted of murder re-arrested for parole violations
13 hours ago
Parks Canada, Canadian Pacific partner to reduce bear-train collisions in Banff and Yoho National Parks
Edmonton

Oilers blank Ducks 4-0
3 hours ago
Oilers set for showdown with Ducks
12 hours ago
AHS decision causes Edmonton woman to worry about her independence
13 hours ago
Edmonton tunneling projects running again more than 2 months after worker death
Winnipeg

Yuletide Bandit, Michael Syrnyk, to be released from prison in April
9 hours ago
Fire Commissioner Warns About Snowy Rooftops
12 hours ago
Police Looking for Suspect After Two Pepper Spray Attacks
13 hours ago
WATCH: Crime Stoppers Doubles Rewards Leading to Arrest of Fentanyl Drug Dealers
Toronto

Coach accused of assaulting player at Hamilton arena
7 hours ago
University of Guelph student petitions school to do more in wake of 4 student suicides
11 hours ago
UPDATE: Pedestrian fatality on Stouffville GO train line ruled suicide, service resumes
12 hours ago
One in two Canadians could be first- or second-gen immigrant by 2036: StatsCan
Entertainment News

MORE #AllDayBreakfast on the way for CANADA next month!!!
56 minutes ago
It's coming....really soon!!! While McDonalds started #AllDayBreakfast earlier this month at...
Taylor Swift TEASES new video for #FiftyShadesDarker song #IDontWannaLiveForever ...
1 hour ago
The movie hits theatres February 9th and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from Taylor Swift and Zayn will...
Centenarian couple share their secrets to a long life in CBC doc
13 hours ago
Love may not be eternal, but it certainly can last a long time. Eighty years, in fact. Ashraf and Mohammed Mohyeddin...
Trending

