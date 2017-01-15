 Skip to Content
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
Powered by SoCast
ON AIR NOW5:30 AM - 10:00 AMThe Jon McComb Show
www.cknw.com

Veterinarian relieved after Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey shutter circus
6 hours ago
While the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey say they're closing the curtains this May after declining ticket sales, veterinarian Dr. Ken Langelier says he's breathing a sigh of relief. He says he started the fight to ban the...
Read More
Burnaby RCMP searching for missing teen
12 hours ago
Burnaby Mounties are searching for a 19-year-old who is missing. RCMP say Alexandra Oliva has not...
Read More
Devils bury Canucks in overtime
12 hours ago
Taylor Hall's winner just a minute and change into overtime sealed the deal against the Vancouver Canucks,...
Read More
Back to rain for Metro Vancouver soon
1 hour ago
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, as well as various other...
Read More
WATCH: Vancouver man lives in storage locker for two months
15 hours ago
  It's not cheap to live in Vancouver, and many people have started to get creative with cost-saving...
Read More
previous next
     
Vancouver malls rank among top three busiest in Canada: Survey
14 hours ago
Two of Vancouver's shopping centres made the top three list of Canada's busiest malls, according to...
Read More
Vancouver dental assistant raising funds for 5-year-old boy's extensive surgery
17 hours ago
A dental assistant for a pediatric office in Vancouver says she's sticking to her word. A GoFundMe...
Read More
Ringling Bros. circus closing after 146 years
20 hours ago
  After 146 years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is coming to an end. The...
Read More
This coming Monday one of the most depressing days of the year: Study
Jan 15, 2017
Did you know Monday January 16 is called "Blue Monday?" Sunwing Travel Expert Rachel Goldrick joined...
Read More
Amid beefed up security, West End Community Centre remains open as warming shelter
Jan 15, 2017
While temperatures drop this evening, The West End Community Centre will remain open as a warming shelter...
Read More
Pop-up Nanaimo injection site gets Health Authority backing, new location
Jan 15, 2017
The controversial Nanaimo pop-up injection site that has been operating in the parking lot of City Hall...
Read More

More News

CKNW News On Demand

News Tips

Vancouver Traffic

Current Traffic Incidents

Leadership Series

CKNW Leadership Series: Karina LeBlanc motivates, inspires both on and off the field
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
Read More
CKNW Leadership Series: Spirituality in leadership
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
Read More
CKNW Leadership Series - The women leading a post-retirement revolution
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Read More

Vancouver Housing

WATCH: Vancouver man lives in storage locker for two months
15 hours ago
  It's not cheap to live in Vancouver, and many people have started to get creative with cost-saving...
Read More
Provincial housing sales numbers see overall slowdown in December: BCREA
Jan 13, 2017
Yet another indication of the slowing housing market - this time for the entire province. The B.C....
Read More
Government increases home owner grant threshold to $1.6 million
Jan 10, 2017
  It's official. The B.C. government has announced a hefty increase for the homes owners...
Read More

National News

Calgary

5 dead following club shooting in Playa del Carmen
1 hour ago
Nenshi approval rises since November: poll
2 hours ago
UPDATE: Amber Alert issued following kidnap of Ontario teen
4 hours ago
Calgary triple murder trial begins today
6 hours ago

Edmonton

City review of parking requirements might mean no guidelines at all
Jan 13, 2017
The gloves come off during PC Alberta leadership debate
11 hours ago
Oilers share laughs and skills with fans
16 hours ago
A dark chapter in Edmonton history may be recognized with a plaque
17 hours ago

Winnipeg

Bombers Keep Adams In The Family
1 hour ago
Approval Rating For Mayor Bowman Down From Last Summer
2 hours ago
New Trial For Suspect In Candace Derksen Murder Begins Monday
4 hours ago
Warmer Temperatures In Winnipeg Might Cause Dangerous Roadways
14 hours ago

Toronto

Man with gunshot wound crashes vehicle into pole with 3-year-old child in backseat
3 hours ago
Mayor Tory's approval rating on the way up in 2017
3 hours ago
Man killed after car slams into pole in Brampton
3 hours ago
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Mississauga, Ont. girl
4 hours ago

Entertainment News

Josh Donaldson shares secrets from the ‘Vikings’ set
20 minutes ago
Toronto Blue Jays Josh Donaldson will get to live out his dream of becoming an honourary viking warrior...
Read More
Pics from Katy Perry's surprise 40th for BF Orlando Bloom!
4 hours ago
Orlando Bloom turned 40 January 13th! So GF Katy Perry threw him a party with a few surprises......
Read More
Pink throws #BigSisterParty for daughter Willow!
5 hours ago
This is such a cute idea!!! Totally! Pink didn't want her 5 year old daughter Willow to...
Read More

Trending

CKNW Media

CKNW Social