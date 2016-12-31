 Skip to Content
North Shore Rescue activated for two skiers on Mount Seymour
3 hours ago
It's going to be a chilly, but safe, night for two lost skiers on Mount Seymour. North Shore Rescue Team Leader Mike Danks says they were called about the two at around 5 pm Saturday, just as darkness fell. The pair became lost...
New payday loan borrowing rates come into effect for 2017
6 hours ago
The borrowing rates of payday loans will be lowered under regulations coming into effect tomorrow. As...
North Shore Rescue says calls for 2016 down slightly from record year in 2015
7 hours ago
North Shore Rescue volunteers responded to less calls than last year. Team leader Mike Danks says...
Numbers down for Operation Red Nose
7 hours ago
Numbers are down this year for volunteer-designated driver service Operation Red Nose. Tonight might...
Snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley over
2 hours ago
Environment Canada have rescinded snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Global...
Human remains found in Pacific Spirit Park
7 hours ago
University RCMP say a family was walking their dog in Pacific Spirit Park in the area of Imperial Drive...
Snowmobiler dies in avalanche near Valemount
13 hours ago
A man has died in a snowmobile accident in Valemount. Valemount RCMP responded to a report of an...
Every year ICBC sees a huge spike in New Years eve claims
19 hours ago
It's going to be a busy day on the roads ahead of New Years eve celebrations, so ICBC is asking drivers...
Fire forces evacuation of west end apartment building
15 hours ago
Around two dozen people were forced into the cold after a fire ignited in their apartment building in...
NDP candidate & campaign manager at odds over harassment allegations
20 hours ago
The would-be Vancouver Island BC NDP candidate who dropped her bid earlier this week claims she faced...
Canucks edge the Ducks in OT finish
Dec 31, 2016
Another victory for the Vancouver Canucks Friday night at Rogers Arena, defeating the Anaheim Ducks...
CKNW Leadership Series: Karina LeBlanc motivates, inspires both on and off the field
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
CKNW Leadership Series: Spirituality in leadership
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
CKNW Leadership Series - The women leading a post-retirement revolution
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Report: More million dollar homes in the suburbs
Dec 21, 2016
One report out today shows more million dollar homes in the Vancouver area, but another report splashes...
BUSINESS REPORT: Becoming a homeowner now costs Canadians more
Dec 15, 2016
As of Wednesday, consider it a little more expensive to become a homeowner. Although unrelated -...
Number of housing sales continues to fall: BCREA
Dec 15, 2016
New numbers show housing sales are slowing down in the province. The B.C. Real Estate Association...
Flames defeat Coyotes 4-2
2 hours ago
35 killed at Istanbul NYE celebration
7 hours ago
Pilot arrested after being found impaired before departure
12 hours ago
Canada wins Spengler Cup
Oilers fall 3-2 in shootout to Canucks
2 hours ago
Mustard Seed hosts NYE celebration
7 hours ago
QE2 still slippery, but conditions improving
10 hours ago
Oilers end 2016 versus Canucks
472 Tickets Handed Out In Winnipeg Residential Parking Ban
10 hours ago
Canada-Wide Warrant Issued for High Risk Sex Offender
Dec 30, 2016
RCMP Searching for Man in Thompson
Dec 30, 2016
Three Arrested For Violent Robbery On Selkirk
Iconic discount store Honest Ed's closes on Saturday after 68 years
13 hours ago
New Year's Eve celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square ring in 2017
14 hours ago
East end shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries
17 hours ago
UPDATE: SIU on scene after two vehicle crash in Brampton
Throwback: Carrie Fisher Presents Debbie Reynolds with SAG Lifetime Achievement Award
Dec 30, 2016
This bittersweet video has resurfaced and it is beautiful but heart breaking at the same time
Mannequin Challenge---IN SPACE!
Dec 30, 2016
The original Mannequin Challenge... TIME OUT! Only if you could do that in real life. That...
10 best on-screen New Year's Eve kisses
Dec 29, 2016
As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, many people search for the all-important New Year's...
