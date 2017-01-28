1 hour ago
Ever wanted to learn more about physics, astronomy, and other aspects of science? A one of its kind event is coming to Terry Fox Secondary, and it's free for all ages. Physics teacher Edward Csuka helped coordinate the Power...
31 minutes ago
Premier Christy Clark says B.C. is going to lift the foreign buyer’s tax to people with work permits. "The...
3 hours ago
NDP MP Jenny Kwan wants an emergency debate in Parliament on what she calls the "alarming actions" taken...
4 hours ago
The search for a missing hiker is still on in Nanaimo - missing for almost 24 hours. Search and rescue...
7 hours ago
Some tense moments for Police in Surrey. An erratic driver fled from police Saturday night at 10:00pm. The...
15 hours ago
While B.C. battles the overdose crisis, the number of Canadian babies born with symptoms of addiction...
20 hours ago
The American Civil Liberties Union says a U.S. district judge has granted a stay to block the deportation...
21 hours ago
U.S. President Trump's ban to bar passport holders from the seven Muslim-majority countries is tearing...
UPDATE: U.S. President Trump’s immigration order will not affect dual citizen Canadians from affected countries
18 hours ago
An order signed on Friday by President Donald Trump included a 90-day travel ban to the U.S. by citizens...
Jan 28, 2017
Chevron Canada has announced they will be selling five more stations in Vancouver. This move is not...
Jan 28, 2017
Richmond RCMP are investigating after a man died in hospital from injuries consistent with foul play. Officers...
CKNW News On Demand
Leadership Series
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Vancouver Housing
Jan 23, 2017
As dreams of home ownership fade, the rental building market is heating up in Vancouver. One insider...
Jan 23, 2017
It comes as no surprise, Vancouver has been ranked one of the least affordable housing markets in the...
Jan 22, 2017
Cadillac Fairview is selling some of its Vancouver real estate portfolio The Ontario Pension Board...
National News
Edmonton
ETS Driver attacked Friday afternoon
3 hours ago
Alberta sees New Year spike in flu outbreaks
4 hours ago
Winnipeg
Entertainment News
Jan 27, 2017
The world fell back in love with the wizarding world when Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find...
Jan 27, 2017
The winter blues are real. And no one would blame you for wanting to hole up at home and eat your way...
Jan 27, 2017
Let's be real for a minute, Groot was one of the best things about Guardians of the Galaxy. ...