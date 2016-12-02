 Skip to Content
Number of organs testing positive for illicit drugs is up: B.C. Transplant
22 minutes ago
B.C. Transplant says it's seeing record numbers of organ donors but with that increase, the number of people testing positive for illicit drugs is also up. Provincial Operations Director for B.C. Transplant Ed Ferre says in 2013...
VSB looking into retired teachers to address class size and composition
59 minutes ago
The Vancouver School Board is set to post about 30 teaching positions as part of the interim deal between...
Three arrests following major drug seizure in Surrey
15 minutes ago
Surrey RCMP say there's been a major seizure of street drugs. On its Twitter account this morning,...
Justin Trudeau abandons long-held promise of electoral reform
1 hour ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has abandoned a pillar of his election campaign. Electoral reform is...
BUSINESS REPORT: Apple is sitting on a hoard of cash with nowhere to put it
2 hours ago
Apple continues on a roll as the iPhone manufacturer has turned around declining sales for their flagship...
Three B.C. cities the most romantic in the country: Amazon.ca
6 hours ago
Three British Columbia cities are the most romantic in Canada, according to the yearly ranking put out...
Maple Ridge mayor calls for provincial action on permanent location for homeless shelter
4 hours ago
The mayor of Maple Ridge is calling on the province to settle on a plan to tackle homelessness in her...
Emily Carr University unveils new logo, new look at upcoming campus
4 hours ago
We're getting a new look at the final design of B.C.'s leading art and design university. Emily Carr...
Conservative leader sounds alarm over proposed health benefits tax
4 hours ago
The Federal opposition party is ringing the alarm bell about the government's proposed plan to tax extended...
Steele & Drex: Are changes to the foreign buyers tax linked to real estate donations?
4 hours ago
On Sunday, Premier Christy Clark announced the province would no longer be charging the 15% foreign...
Donald Trump selects Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee
4 hours ago
WATCH ABOVE: Donald Trump announces Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee U.S. President Donald...
CKNW Leadership Series: Karina LeBlanc motivates, inspires both on and off the field
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
CKNW Leadership Series: Spirituality in leadership
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
CKNW Leadership Series - The women leading a post-retirement revolution
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Apartment building sales "eye popping" in Vancouver's west end
Jan 23, 2017
As dreams of home ownership fade, the rental building market is heating up in Vancouver. One insider...
Vancouver ranked third most unaffordable housing market worldwide
Jan 23, 2017
It comes as no surprise, Vancouver has been ranked one of the least affordable housing markets in the...
Cadillac Fairview sell stake of real estate portfolio to Ontario's Pension Board & WSIB
Jan 22, 2017
Cadillac Fairview is selling some of its Vancouver real estate portfolio The Ontario Pension Board...
9 Calgary restaurants named among most romantic in Canada
18 minutes ago
Alberta’s chief medical examiner to testify in Douglas Garland murder trial
2 hours ago
12 Street Zoo Bridge will be torn down earlier than expected
2 hours ago
Alberta’s non-partisan child deaths review panel meets for 1st time Wednesday
3 hours ago

Leduc man killed in crash northeast of Edmonton
24 minutes ago
Fatality report finds errors contributed to death of Alberta mental health worker
35 minutes ago
Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting
53 minutes ago
UPDATED: Trudeau says electoral reform no longer on the table
1 hour ago

Public Schools Getting Smaller Boost In Education Funding
34 minutes ago
Old Hell's Angels Club House Up for Sale
1 hour ago
WATCH: Quebec City Mosque Left With Blood Stains After Deadly Shooting
2 hours ago
A Tale of Two Januaries
4 hours ago

Trudeau not proceeding with electoral reform
6 minutes ago
Eight people charged in 'Project High Class' break and enter investigation
2 hours ago
Parents urging Toronto city council not to slash child care grants
5 hours ago
Rob Stewart, Toronto ‘Sharkwater’ filmmaker and conservationist, missing off Florida coast
5 hours ago

Beyonce Just Made a HUGE Announcement -- So Happy For Her!
26 minutes ago
  Get ready for some truly "awwww" inducing Beyonce news!     The...
Alan Thicke's son, Carter, talks last moments with father: 'Everything seemed fine'
32 minutes ago
Alan Thicke's youngest son, Carter, 19, is opening up about the last moments he shared with his father. In...
The Westminster Dog Show is now including cats
2 hours ago
As epic feuds go, none is as acrimonious or unrelenting as the dog-cat vendetta. Stuck in a bitter...
