BUSINESS REPORT: Business can only get better when starting near the bottom
5 minutes ago
The Bank of Canada releasing their latest Business Outlook Survey today and with it a simple truth that a low hurdle is that much easier to clear. With essentially nil sales growth in 2016, anything positive would be an improvement...
UBC reverses decision, John Furlong to speak at fundraiser
25 minutes ago
It looks like John Furlong will speak at a UBC scholarship breakfast next month after all. The University...
Soldiers leaving military need more support: Canadian Forces ombudsman
35 minutes ago
Another call to change how Canada transitions its Canadian Forces members after leaving the military. That...
Langley School District moving quickly to hire more teachers
2 hours ago
Let the hiring begin! 30 new teaching jobs within the Langley School District are expected to be...
Vancouver Police investigating possible targeted shooting
5 hours ago
Vancouver Police are looking into what they’re calling a possible targeted shooting at a home on West...
Cold snap continues; causes school closures
5 hours ago
The winter weather continues on the south coast. Global BC Meteorologist Mark Madryga says temperatures...
Big wins at 74th Annual Golden Globes
9 hours ago
Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globes went off with only minor glitches. There were multiple errors...
Coquitlam mayor pens note to address angry e-mails from residents on their property assessments
14 hours ago
Coquitlam's mayor took to Facebook with a post tonight called "I'm mad at you about my property assessment",...
UBC Thunderbirds honour varsity goalie who died by suicide
17 hours ago
The UBC Thunderbirds women's hockey team paid tribute last night to an athlete who struggled with bi-polar...
Senior economist: Job growth in B.C. hindered by job loss in other areas of province
19 hours ago
British Columbia came out as number one for job growth in 2016, but a senior economist says the numbers...
Como Lake still open for skating in Coquitlam
20 hours ago
Some Vancouverites may be disappointed that Trout Lake has been closed today due to warm temperatures,...
CKNW Leadership Series: Karina LeBlanc motivates, inspires both on and off the field
Dec 02, 2016
Karina LeBlanc is a U.S. born, Canadian soccer player and hero for many young girls across the country. She...
CKNW Leadership Series: Spirituality in leadership
Dec 01, 2016
This week’s Leadership Series explored an area of Vancouver that not many feel safe being in, let...
CKNW Leadership Series - The women leading a post-retirement revolution
Dec 01, 2016
The majority of the Baby Boomers in Canada haven't retired yet, but over the next decade, a major shift...
Vancouver Housing

Will China's tightening of foreign currency exchange rules impact our real estate market?
Jan 05, 2017
China marked the new year by clamping down on how its citizens can convert the Yuan into foreign money. Chinese...
Greater Vancouver housing numbers show slow down in December
Jan 04, 2017
It's another indication of the slowing housing market in Metro Vancouver. The latest numbers from...
Rental housing expert disagrees with city's claim of a "Banner Year"
Jan 04, 2017
The City of Vancouver is touting 2016 as "a banner year" for rental housing approvals, but take that...
Calgary

Convicted killer Mark Twitchell looking for love: ‘I enjoy clever storytelling’
18 minutes ago
CBE set to open three schools in coming weeks
52 minutes ago
U of C seeks input on draft Sexual Violence Policy
1 hour ago
Province seeks input in electoral boundaries review
Edmonton

Oilers assign Puljujarvi to AHL, waive goalie Gustavsson
2 hours ago
Family forgives dog owners as Alberta boy recovers from attack in hospital
4 hours ago
St. Albert mayor confident major strides can be made on joint transit
7 hours ago
Westboro Elementary school closed Monday
Winnipeg

Tabby Kitten and Christmas Gifts Stolen From Brandon Homes
1 hour ago
River Trails Officially Open
1 hour ago
Police Seize Dangerous Explosives from North End House
1 hour ago
Trial Underway for 2013 Double Homicide in Wolseley
Toronto

Police hunt for suspect after Orlando cop fatally shot outside a Walmart
2 hours ago
WATCH: 401 pileup near Bowmanville captured on video
3 hours ago
Shots fired in Etobicoke
3 hours ago
Man wanted in robbery and assault of sex worker
Entertainment News

Jim Carrey joins rocker Alice Cooper for NYE benefit concert
1 hour ago
While it was Mariah Carey’s cringe-inducing lip-sync fail on New Year’s Eve that made headlines,...
Meet the 1.5 tonne unmanned drone capable of flying a human being at nearly 200 kph
1 hour ago
After 15 years of development, an Israeli tech firm is optimistic it can finally get its 1.5 tonne people-carrying drone off...
WATCH: Man captures moment tractor-trailer crashes into vehicles on Highway 401
1 hour ago
A chilling video posted on social media captured the moment a tractor-trailer collided into multiple...
